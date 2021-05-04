Advertisement

Semi crash closes Laurel County road

Crash in Laurel County
Crash in Laurel County(London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car shut down part of U.S. 25 in Laurel County on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad shared pictures of the crash on Facebook.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S. 25 is blocked in both directions.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash.

