Shots fired at vehicle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a vehicle with two people inside of it was shot at in Lexington.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Lexington Police were called to Winter Garden Drive for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, police say a woman told them she and her young daughter were sitting inside a vehicle, parked along the street, when someone drove by and fired shots at their car.

The daughter was not injured. The woman had a minor injury, but didn’t have to go to the hospital.

Police say they do not have a suspect vehicle description at this time.

No arrests have been made.

