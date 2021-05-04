Shots fired at vehicle in Lexington
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a vehicle with two people inside of it was shot at in Lexington.
Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Lexington Police were called to Winter Garden Drive for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, police say a woman told them she and her young daughter were sitting inside a vehicle, parked along the street, when someone drove by and fired shots at their car.
The daughter was not injured. The woman had a minor injury, but didn’t have to go to the hospital.
Police say they do not have a suspect vehicle description at this time.
No arrests have been made.
