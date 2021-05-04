Some pharmacists frustrated with lack of vaccine demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Small pharmacies across the commonwealth are facing a new problem.

“We’re very frustrated. Very disappointed that right now we have absolutely zero demand for our vaccines,” said Dr. Clarence Sullivan, the owner of The Pharmacy Shop.

Dr. Sullivan says he knows there’s new apprehension surrounding the vaccine following the Johnson & Johnson pause.

“Almost every medication we have back in this pharmacy probably has had more adverse reactions than the Johnson and Johnson vaccine had,” Dr. Sullivan said.

But says the bigger concern is the fact that people don’t seem to want any vaccine anymore.

“We sent out a blast to 411 people who had signed up for the vaccine. We had six responses. That just blew me away instantly. We hit a brick wall, we’ve got a problem over here,” Dr. Sullivan said.

He says the only choice vaccine distributors may have to encourage people to get their shot, is to offer pop-up and walk-in clinics. They plan to hold their own soon.

“We’re going to concentrate it in one day. Concentrate it next week one day because we can’t open a vile of 10 for one individual who walks through the door,” Dr. Sullivan said.

They’re going from needing hundreds of doses to fill demand back in January, to now being overwhelmed with the number of unused doses.

“It’s just sad, frustrating, I can’t come up with enough words to describe how we feel that nobody wants the vaccine at this point,” Dr. Sullivan said.

The Pharmacy Shop offers both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson now.

