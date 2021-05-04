Advertisement

UK agriculture experts say beef industry is more stable a year into pandemic

By Shelby Lofton
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a rollercoaster year for the beef industry, a local expert says he expects more stability in 2021.

In the early months of the pandemic, many processing plants shut down. Following that, there was a meat shortage and prices jumped.

UK Extension Economist Kenny Burdine says a higher demand in 2021 will help the beef industry. He says with restaurants back open, offering outdoor dining, more beef will be sold. Warmer weather means grilling season, which is also a time when sales peak.

Burdine says there will still be a lot of catching up to do this year.

“It took us a long time to work through the backlog of cattle. We did in fact push some, what would’ve been 2020 production into 2021. Supply of beef this year will be comparable I think to 2020,” Burdine said.

Burdine said, on average, about 10-13% of beef is exported. He said so far this year, those exports are looking good.

He said one negative of the 2021 cattle market is the high cost of grain, and says corn has doubled in price.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
A crash in Frankfort has left one person dead.
One person dead in Frankfort crash
Suspect shot by Lexington police on May 1, 2021.
Police identify kidnapping suspect shot by officer in Lexington
Police lights file graphic.
Shots fired at Georgetown home after uninvited guests asked to leave party
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorm threat

Latest News

Kentucky Derby entrant Essential Quality waits to work out at Churchill Downs Thursday, April...
Essential Quality to skip the Preakness
Pfizer wants emergency approval of using its COVID-19 vaccine children ages 12-15
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on when children could get their COVID-19 shots
University of Kentucky officials say low demand is the reason the Kroger Field location will...
UK closing Kroger Field vaccination site due to low demand
Over the past few weeks, representatives from vaccine clinics have told us they have plenty of...
Some pharmacists frustrated with lack of vaccine demand