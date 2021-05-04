Advertisement

UK closing Kroger Field vaccination site due to low demand

University of Kentucky officials say low demand is the reason the Kroger Field location will disband and transition to clinic operations.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A mass vaccination site in Kentucky will be closing in the coming weeks.

University of Kentucky officials say low demand is the reason the Kroger Field location will disband and transition to clinic operations.

In the early days of vaccination efforts, the Kroger Field site was putting about 4,000 shots into arms a day, even as recent as a month ago. But, now, they’re lucky to reach 1,000.

During his COVID-19 briefings, Governor Beshear typically advertises mass vaccination sites with hundreds if not more appointments available. The Kroger Field location has been on that list multiple times in the last several weeks. It was not mentioned during Monday’s update.

Officials tell us when the governor would promote their openings, they would see a small increase of appointments, but nothing that would justify keeping the site open.

Vaccinations are still ongoing here, and they will be during this transition to UK Health Care’s clinics over the next few weeks.

“Our target date has always been some time in the early summer. So, we, in the last month, thought maybe Memorial Day would be our last shot at it, but the demand has just dropped off so significantly we feel like it will be before Memorial Day,” said Chief Joe Monroe, UK Crisis Management Response.

COVID-19 testing has been ongoing at Kroger Field for much of the pandemic through Wild Health. We’re told that will still be operational through June.

Roughly 240,000 shots have been administered at Kroger Field since vaccination efforts started there in mid-January.

