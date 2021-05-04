WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy is cancer-free

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We want to share some great news with you.

After months of tests, doctors say WKYT reporter and anchor Kristen Kennedy is cancer-free!

You, our viewers, played a huge role in this news. Several of you reached out to us with concerns about a growth on her neck. Kristen had it checked out and it turned out to be cancerous.

Thankfully, doctors caught it early.

She underwent two surgeries to have the mass removed from her thyroid.

She says thoughts and prayers from people all over the Bluegrass have meant a lot.

“After I was done with surgery, the outpouring of support coming back to work was so nice, and so helpful,” Kristen said. “And so, when I was feeling really down, it was really nice to get support from coworkers here in person, but then also just from viewers, emailing, telling me about their experiences telling me that they were still praying for me, even after surgery.”

We are all very happy that Kristen has beat cancer.

