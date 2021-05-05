Body found in Laurel County pond identified as missing man

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The body found in a pond in Laurel County has been identified as that of a man who was reported missing.

The sheriff’s office says a man was found dead in a pond off of Blakely Road on the morning of April 26.

According to the sheriff’s office, the remains have since been identified as that of 35-year-old Matthew David McQueen.

Matthew McQueen (Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

McQueen had been reported missing and was last seen in the area Blakely Road.

The sheriff’s office says the preliminary cause of death is drowning.

The investigation is ongoing.

