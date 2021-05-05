Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Cool Pattern Sets Up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track some big changes blowing into the region behind a strong cold front. This ushers in a much cooler pattern before rounds of storms kick back in for Mother’s Day Weekend and into next week.

Partly sunny skies take over late this afternoon with temps reaching the low and middle 60s for many… That’s well below normal once again. By Thursday morning, a few readings may drop into the upper 30s.

This likely won’t be the last morning with the 30s.

Temps recover into the 60s again ahead of another cold front dropping in by Thursday evening. This will have another line of showers and thunderstorms with it. A few northwest flow showers may linger into Friday.

Friday is another VERY cool day with highs in the upper 50s east to upper 60s in the west.

That brings us to Mother’s Day Weekend and the increasing potential for rain and some storms. The rain will actually scoot in here on Saturday and this may keep temps in the… GULP… 50s.

The storms would try to join the party for Mother’s Day with another system following that up a few days later. Temps stay well below normal.

