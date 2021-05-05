Colonel Sanders statue unveiled in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Everyone knows the most famous Kentuckian as the great Colonel Sanders, and on Wednesday the city of Corbin continues to pay homage to him. The Corbin Center unveiled a chainsawed wood statue of the colonel right outside their building.

“Something that would attract tourists off of the interstate, being people inside the welcome center to learn a little bit more about Corbin and to pay homage to Colonel Sanders and the image that he has become,” said Maggy Kriebel, the executive director of the Corbin Tourism Convention Commission.

Kriebel says this addition, along with working with local artists, is special to the town.

“And to be able to work with local artists who portray you know the culture of southeast Kentucky, and you have them do a piece like that that will be outside of our tourism office for millions of people to see means a great deal,” Kriebel said.

The artists who put the statue into existence are Jerry and Kim Eaton of Kingdom Carvers and they said they were blessed to be able to share this opportunity with the city of Corbin.

“This is a first big project as far as human anatomy that we’ve carved, but we’re a carving team,” Jerry said.

The pine statue took over 40 hours to make and they say the hardest part was carving out the ear.

“It was kind of scary,” Kim said. “You can carve anybody’s face but when you carve someone that everybody recognizes… There was a lot of prayers. We prayed a lot.”

The colonel is a Kentucky legend and will hopefully inspire the people that come to Corbin of his hard work and dedication.

“It’s proof that you can continue to carry out your dreams. You can fall down seven times and on that eighth time you may just succeed,” Kriebel said.

Today was the unveiling of the new Colonel Sanders statue made from chainsawed wood at the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission. What this means for the city and more tonight on WKYT. #wkyt #corbin #kentucky #colonelsanders #fingerlickinggood pic.twitter.com/NeGFkRso4M — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) May 5, 2021

