Flemingsburg Elementary temporarily returns to virtual learning to control COVID-19 outbreak

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It was an empty campus at Flemingsburg Elementary Tuesday after school let out, and it will remain that way as students temporarily transition back to virtual learning.

“The decision really is based on consultation with the health department and what we’re seeing going on with the spread,” Superintendent Brian Creasman said.

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases among students has Creasman and school officials taking immediate steps to try to get the spread under control.

“This is just a precaution,” Creasman said. “We want to make sure that we don’t create a super spreading event where we have 600 students in quarantine and 40 staff members.”

Right now, Creasman said the outbreak seems to be isolated to three classrooms.

Even with strict enforcement of COVID restrictions inside the building, Creasman believes it’s the extracurriculars outside of school that contribute to the spike.

“When they go out into the community to church, to little league, to other youth sports or over to a friend’s house, we know they’re not following COVID protocols,” Creasman said.

Those protocols have kept Fleming County Schools learning in person since September and the district hopes that will continue, after this bump in the road, until the final bus returns on the last day of school.

Students at Flemingsburg Elementary will start their temporary virtual learning Wednesday, May 5 and plan to return to their classrooms on Monday, May 17.

