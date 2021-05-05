Advertisement

Franklin Co. employee accused of having weapon on campus

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee at Franklin County High School is accused of having a weapon on campus.

The superintendent says he was made aware of the situation Tuesday after school. On Wednesday morning, the employee was approached and reportedly admitted to having the weapon.

The superintendent did not identify the employee, but we know Holly Lawson was booked in the Franklin County Detention Center Wednesday morning.

She’s charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. The high school’s website says she’s a counselor.

