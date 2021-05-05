Gov. Beshear reports 710 new COVID-19 cases; 3.57% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 710 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 446,929 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.57 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 176 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 10 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 6,542.

As of Wednesday, 420 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 111 are in the ICU, and 46 are on ventilators.

The governor says 1,837,229 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“Because so many Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves for these vaccines, these shots of hope, we’ve been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve been able to shorten and simplify Healthy at Work minimum requirements. We’ve been able to lift the mask mandate for smaller, outdoor events. That’s all because of you. And as more Kentuckians get vaccinated, it will be safer to lift even more restrictions.”

