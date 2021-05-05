Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler days settle in again

By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been an up and down battle for the end of April and as we cruised into May. This ride keeps going!

A cold front has cleared the area and we are on the other side of it. There might be a few scattered showers left over, but that is about it. Our real issue will be the chill that is leftover. Our temperatures will run well below normal for today and especially... tonight. Many will see those thermometers drop to around the mid and upper 30s.

A few showers will pass through the skies on Thursday. It will not be a washout, but there will be just enough activity to keep everything wet for a small timer period. This second shot of showers will also keep our temperatures way down. Highs might not get out of the 50s on Friday.

Temperatures will climb again for the weekend. So will the shower & thunderstorm chances.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

