BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials say a man and his horse were not injured after being swept away by floodwaters.

According to officials, the man’s horse and buggy was swept off Red Cross Road in west Barren County.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene and were able to successfully rescue the man and horse. No injuries were reported.

