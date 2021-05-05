Advertisement

New food hub opening in Frankfort aims to help people eat local

By Shelby Lofton
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A business coming to Frankfort this summer is hoping to create an island in the middle of the food desert there. Locals Food Hub and Pizza Pub will serve as a restaurant and fresh foods store.

Its owners said it’s much needed with the lack of grocery stores downtown.

It’ll be just up the road from Buffalo Trace Distillery, and is designed to help people living in that part of town eat local.

It’s a two in one business—pizza and salad will be sold on the restaurant side, while fresh meat, dairy products, produce and more will be sold on the opposite wall. Locals will partner with Franklin County farmers for their supply.

Co-owner Birch Bragg says there’s a lot of food being produced just a short distance away, but there’s no store that’s walking distance for many people living in Frankfort. The USDA has classified that area as a food desert.

He says the goal is to have Locals be business that brings food accessibility to everyone.

“The pandemic really exposed the already existing fragilities in our globalized food chain and system, so we wanted to really double down on supporting our local food system,” Bragg said.

Locals plans to open by the middle of June, and is hiring right now. You can head to this website to apply or find out more information.

