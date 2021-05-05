Regal Hamburg Pavilion movie theater reopens Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Regal Hamburg Pavilion movie theater will reopen this Friday.

Regal Cinemas temporarily closed locations across the U.S. back in October 2020 as major studios continue to pull major movie releases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regal says Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man will headline new movies including Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong.

They say the reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures.

The Regal theater chain, owned by U.K.-based Cineworld, is the second-largest in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.