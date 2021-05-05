Advertisement

Restaurants in Lexington celebrate Cinco de Mayo

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Cinco de Mayo, and we checked out the popular Lexington spot Mi Pequena Hacienda to see how folks are celebrating.

The lunch crowd came out in full force to enjoy the food and drinks and celebrate the Mexican holiday. The owner says it’s a much more festive time this year compared to last year during the pandemic.

“Cinco de Mayo last year it was so sad I didn’t do anything..” Julian Gallegos said. “Today finally I just decided to open this place for a little more room, more wide, I have a heater ready for a Cinco de Mayo celebration.”

Mi Pequena Hacienda will have live music celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

