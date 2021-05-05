Advertisement

Snow White kiss is inappropriate, nix it from Disneyland show, newspaper editorial argues

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs(Disney via Associated Press)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Disneyland reopens in Anaheim, a California newspaper is urging the theme park to eliminate a reenactment of one of the most famous scenes from one of the company’s most iconic movies.

In an editorial posted by SF Gate, two of its editors argue the grand finale of the Snow White Enchanted Wish ride, when the Prince kisses our heroine to awaken her from the Evil Queen’s wicked spell, should be removed from the ending.

They argue because she was unconscious, Snow White couldn’t give consent to be being kissed and it “cannot possibly be true love if only one person knows it’s happening.”

The pair contended consent in early Disney movies is a major issue and that the scene could teach kids that kissing “when it hasn’t been established if both parties are willing to engage” is okay.

They went on to acknowledge that the performance light show and special effects means the scene “is beautifully executed – as long as you’re not watching it as a fairy tale, not a life lesson.” Much of the editorial too complimented the ride’s storytelling (up until the final scene) and upgraded audio and video features.

Disneyland opened last Friday with some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness, after a 13-month hiatus. It had been closed because of California’s strict virus rules.

Capacity is limited, and only in-state visitors are allowed. Hugs and handshakes with Mickey are also out. Industry experts say the reopening could encourage more Californians to travel as the state sees life spring back after a deadly winter virus surge.

California has the country’s lowest rate of new coronavirus cases, and more than half of eligible residents have received a vaccine dose.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Most Read

UK student found dead in the Red River Gorge
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
File image
Shots fired at vehicle with mother, young daughter inside
Officials tell us that they’re on track to reopen the Marriott Griffin Gate Resort in June. The...
Renovations at famous Lexington hotel on track for big reveal in June
Kentucky State Police released this photo of three-year-old Madyln Clawson who went missing...
Missing three-year-old identified in Knott County, more crews called in to search

Latest News

FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
‘GetVax’: Text for locations to get COVID vaccine
People can text their zip code to GetVax - 438829 - and receive back three locations near them...
WH COVID response briefing: Now you can text for vaccine locations
This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies
The superintendent did not identify the employee, but we know Holly Lawson was booked in the...
Franklin Co. employee accused of having weapon on campus
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs an executive order in the...
Biden touts $28.6B restaurant relief program, orders tacos