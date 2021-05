KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police confirmed that a three-year-old child is missing in the Bolen Cemetery Road area of Knott County.

KSP and the Knott County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene.

They are asking that you avoid the area so first responders can work.

We will update this story when we learn more.

