Two largest mass vaccination sites in Lexington area are closing

By Victor Puente
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The two largest mass vaccination sites in Lexington will be closed in the coming weeks.

This is the final week for the vaccine clinic at the Kentucky Horse Park. They’ll be finishing up some second-round doses on Saturday.

We also know the site at Kroger Field will be closing in the coming weeks. Organizers told us demand had dropped from around 4000 doses a day, to less than 1000.

The people with Wild Health, which oversees the Kroger Field clinic, told us they will still be working to vaccinate people, at smaller clinics around Lexington.

It’s a similar story from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. They told us they wanted to focus on smaller clinics as well, once they were able to vaccinate all those who worked in healthcare and those who were able to make it to their larger clinics.

They tell us having the Johnson and Johnson vaccine back is going to make it much easier to go out into the community.

“Having a one-dose option is definitely a tremendous benefit because it is logistically difficult to go back to places, these are groups that are hard to reach for a shot, getting them to come back for a second shot is even more difficult,” said LFCHD spokesperson Kevin Hall. “So, going to places and having a one dose opportunities we are hoping to see those numbers continue to go up.”

The LFCHD will have a walk-up clinic with the Moderna vaccine Wednesday at Consolidated Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. They’ll also be offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Thursday at the senior citizen center out on Richmond Road from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wild Health has a clinic scheduled for Thursday night at the YMCA on W. Loudon Ave. Those appointment times start at 4:50 p.m. You can register here.

