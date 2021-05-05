Two men facing charges after sheriff’s office found over 7,500 THC vape cartridges, other drugs

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are facing charges after a drug bust in Nicholasville.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant at 1395 S. Main Street on Tuesday, where they found more than 7,500 THC vape cartridges and other illegal drugs totaling a street value of approximately $500,000.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office found more than 7,500 THC vape cartridges and other illegal drugs. (Jessamine County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives charged Phillip Bailey with fugitive from another state and trafficking marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He’ll be extradited back to Arkansas and Tennessee for prior pending drug charges.

Detectives also charged Isaiah Wilkinson with a warrant regarding trafficking heroin and marijuana.

The sheriff’s office says the THC vape cartridges were being marketed and sold to middle and high school age children.

