Advertisement

Two men facing charges after sheriff’s office found over 7,500 THC vape cartridges, other drugs

Isaiah Wilkinson (left) and Phillip Bailey (right)
Isaiah Wilkinson (left) and Phillip Bailey (right)(Jessamine County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are facing charges after a drug bust in Nicholasville.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant at 1395 S. Main Street on Tuesday, where they found more than 7,500 THC vape cartridges and other illegal drugs totaling a street value of approximately $500,000.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office found more than 7,500 THC vape cartridges and other...
The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office found more than 7,500 THC vape cartridges and other illegal drugs.(Jessamine County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives charged Phillip Bailey with fugitive from another state and trafficking marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He’ll be extradited back to Arkansas and Tennessee for prior pending drug charges.

Detectives also charged Isaiah Wilkinson with a warrant regarding trafficking heroin and marijuana.

The sheriff’s office says the THC vape cartridges were being marketed and sold to middle and high school age children.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
UK student found dead in the Red River Gorge identified
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
File image
Shots fired at vehicle with mother, young daughter inside
Officials tell us that they’re on track to reopen the Marriott Griffin Gate Resort in June. The...
Renovations at famous Lexington hotel on track for big reveal in June
Kentucky State Police released this photo of three-year-old Madyln Clawson who went missing...
Missing three-year-old identified in Knott County, more crews called in to search

Latest News

A man using magnetic fishing gear caught this a grenade off the Clarks River Bridge in...
Man ‘catches’ grenade while magnet fishing in Kentucky
Elderly Nebraska woman dies from COVID-19, despite being vaccinated
Lawson was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
Franklin Co. counselor accused of having gun at school
VisitLEX says without tourism, each Lexington taxpayer would have to pay an additional...
VisitLex says they’re already seeing a rebound in Lexington tourism