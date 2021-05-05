Advertisement

UK student falls to her death in the Red River Gorge

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - A University of Kentucky student has died following a hiking accident in the Red River Gorge.

Powell County Search and Rescue says the 24-year-old woman went hiking in the Auxier Ridge area on Monday. When she didn’t return home, search teams were contacted.

The victim was found at the bottom of a 150-foot cliff. Her name has not been released.

