Vaccine appointments available at Fayette County schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County students will soon have more opportunities to get vaccinated on campus.

Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm made the announcement Tuesday, about a week after the district’s first on-campus vaccine initiative in partnership with Wild Health.

Appointments are available for a pop-up clinic at STEAM Academy on May 13.

The district’s six high schools will be giving out shots May 18.

Students, staff, and family members are eligible. All will be receiving Pfizer vaccines and must be at least 16 years old.

Wild Health advises that anyone receiving their second Pfizer dose should bring their vaccine card with them.

You can reserve an appointment for either clinic through this link.

