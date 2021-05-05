Advertisement

VisitLex says they’re already seeing a rebound in Lexington tourism

By Jim Stratman
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We seem to be heading towards the end of this pandemic and there are some signs that more people are confident to go out and about now.

Officials from VisitLex say they’re already seeing a rebound in tourism beginning.

VisitLex officials say that as the temperature readings and vaccinations numbers continue to climb they’re seeing the number of people staying at hotels and coming into Visitor Centers making them optimistic about what’s ahead for Lexington.

“We are so glad that we’re talking to you in May of 2021 instead of May of 2020,” said Mary Quinn Ramer, VisitLex President.

That’s because there are some serious signs of a rebound. Ramer says you can see the increase in people traveling to Lexington from the numbers that hotels are reporting.

“We’re looking to rebound and rebound with gusto,” Ramer said. “We hit an all-time low for Lexington in April of 2020 at 16%, and we anticipate closing out the month of April 2021 with 60%. In the last month alone we’ve seen an 81% increase in foot traffic through these doors and so folks are back out. I think there’s a lot of pent-up travel demand and we’re just absolutely delighted we can be welcoming folks back into the community.”

Ramer says they’re looking to expand their marketing back out to neighboring states in an attempt to draw more eyes on the city.

Officials say that these signs are very encouraging and they hope to see more people out and about in Lexington in the coming months.

