Advertisement

Anderson Co. Health Dept. hosting giveaway to entice people to get vaccinated

Officials in Anderson County are doing what they can to get more people vaccinated. They're...
Officials in Anderson County are doing what they can to get more people vaccinated. They're looking at extending times, maybe adding more remote vaccine drives, and they're giving away this Blackstone.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Vaccination efforts are ramping up in more rural parts of the state.

Officials want to focus on bringing the vaccine to people who still need a shot.

Health department officials in Anderson County tell us they did well during the beginning part of this vaccination effort, but in recent weeks the progress has slowed.

“The first two months it was really busy trying to get those individuals vaccinated,” said Anderson County Public Health Director Tim Wright.

But, that was the older population, the more at risk for developing severe cases.

“We’re trying to focus on age probably 18-35 and those individuals aren’t coming in to get vaccines,” Wright said.

Wright says they’re now trying other ways to entice more people to get a shot. He says they’re extending the hours of their Thursday vaccine clinic, keeping it open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to help people who work.

He says they’re also looking at possibly doing remote vaccine drives and they’re hosting a giveaway.

“I had one employee who said summer times coming, Memorial Day is coming, so, why don’t we work with Walmart and come up with a really nice Blackstone Grill,” Wright said.

Wright says that anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot between April 26 and May 27 will be entered in for a chance to win the grill.

He says if changing the approach or offering an incentive gets people to come out then it will have been worth it.

Vaccines are only being given out by appointment in Anderson County, but officials are encouraging everyone to go ahead and get scheduled for a shot.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
UK student found dead in the Red River Gorge identified
A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual...
Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
A cover image on Facebook has created a flurry of comments for the Kentucky State Police. The...
KSP faces backlash over image posted to Facebook

Latest News

A Knott County family has been reunited with their three-year-old daughter after she...
Several agencies step up to help find missing Knott County girl
May is teacher appreciation month. With that in mind, WKYT is teaming up with Toyota to...
WKYT & Toyota teaming up to celebrate teachers
2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards
WKYT wins regional Murrow Awards for overall excellence, newscast, innovation
Turlough McEntee, 18.
Teens accused of pulling guns on homeowner after being asked to leave party