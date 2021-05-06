Anderson Co. Health Dept. hosting giveaway to entice people to get vaccinated

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Vaccination efforts are ramping up in more rural parts of the state.

Officials want to focus on bringing the vaccine to people who still need a shot.

Health department officials in Anderson County tell us they did well during the beginning part of this vaccination effort, but in recent weeks the progress has slowed.

“The first two months it was really busy trying to get those individuals vaccinated,” said Anderson County Public Health Director Tim Wright.

But, that was the older population, the more at risk for developing severe cases.

“We’re trying to focus on age probably 18-35 and those individuals aren’t coming in to get vaccines,” Wright said.

Wright says they’re now trying other ways to entice more people to get a shot. He says they’re extending the hours of their Thursday vaccine clinic, keeping it open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to help people who work.

He says they’re also looking at possibly doing remote vaccine drives and they’re hosting a giveaway.

“I had one employee who said summer times coming, Memorial Day is coming, so, why don’t we work with Walmart and come up with a really nice Blackstone Grill,” Wright said.

Wright says that anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot between April 26 and May 27 will be entered in for a chance to win the grill.

He says if changing the approach or offering an incentive gets people to come out then it will have been worth it.

Vaccines are only being given out by appointment in Anderson County, but officials are encouraging everyone to go ahead and get scheduled for a shot.

