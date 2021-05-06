LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The American Heart Association’s Central Kentucky Heart Walk will be virtual again this year.

On Saturday, anyone participating is encouraged to get moving at home or around their neighborhood, like taking a walk outside or having an indoor dance party to raise money for their teams.

People can also follow along on the event’s Facebook page.

The money raised will benefit the American Heart Association.

Organizers say the event will celebrate survivors and raise money to help those in need.

“And heart disease is the number one killer of Kentuckians, and also worldwide,” said Heart Walk Chairperson Karen Harbin. “So, the need for funds to support this education and research is vital.”

Click here to learn more.

