Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for nine Eastern Kentucky counties impacted by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available for people living in nine Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by severe flooding during the winter.

You can apply for the DUA benefits through the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance if you became unemployed or were self-employed and had work interrupted as a direct result of severe storms, landslides and mudslides between Feb 27th and March 14th.

President Joe Biden signed a Major Disaster Declaration on April 23rd for the designated nine counties, Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell.

To qualify for DUA benefits, claimants must show that their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster and that they are not eligible for regular unemployment insurance (UI) benefits under state or federal law. Farmer and other self-employed individuals who are traditionally ineligible for unemployment insurance benefits may qualify.

Affected individuals should visit the Kentucky Career Center website (kcc.ky.gov) or call (502) 875-0442 to file their initial claim. The deadline to apply for assistance is June 5.

After claimants apply for UI benefits, they should attend an in-person session at the Lloyd M. Hall Community Center, 68 South Church Center in Salyersville. Staff will be available at that location to assist claimants from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. May 11 through May 13, and again from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. May 18 through May 20.

That location will only be for those affected by the disaster.

When filing a claim in-person, self-employed individuals should bring a copy of their 2020 income tax return. All applicants need to supply a photo identification and bill showing their current address.

