Friday night NASA rocket launch may be visible across eastern US

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA.(Source: NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility)
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) – When NASA launches its Black Brant XII sounding rocket Friday night, much of the Eastern United States might be able to take in the spectacle.

A map from the space agency shows the rocket potentially visible from Maine to central Florida and from the East Coast as far west as Illinois.

This map shows when the rocket may be visible after launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. Two vapor clouds will form north of Bermuda about 9 minutes and 30 seconds after launch as part of the mission and may also be visible from eastern United States and Bermuda.(Source: NASA/Christian Billie)

The launch is scheduled for 7:58 p.m. EDT from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. There’s a 40-minute launch window.

Backup launch days run through May 16.

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA.

