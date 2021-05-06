Hundreds of families have requested do-over years for FCPS students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Fayette County families have requested do-over courses.

The deadline to apply was May 1.

Now, all eyes turn to the school board. They have to make a decision on whether or not they’ll accept all 523 requests for a do-over year before June 1. We’re told that decision will likely come on May 24.

According to data from our news partners at the Herald-Leader, high schoolers were the largest group of students looking to take advantage of the do-over year.

They say 242 high school students submitted requests compared to 167 elementary and 114 middle school students.

The new law allowing the do-over-year says that all students, even seniors with the credits to graduate, can retake their classes from the 2020-2021 school year because of how the pandemic may have interrupted learning.

These students can also participate in extracurricular activities and high school sports so long as they meet KHSAA requirements.

A Fayette County Schools spokesperson says the board will likely discuss this during a work session on May 10.

If the board accepts all 523 requests then a supplemental learning plan must be submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education by June 16.

