Advertisement

Hundreds of families have requested do-over years for FCPS students

By Jim Stratman
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Fayette County families have requested do-over courses.

The deadline to apply was May 1.

Now, all eyes turn to the school board. They have to make a decision on whether or not they’ll accept all 523 requests for a do-over year before June 1. We’re told that decision will likely come on May 24.

According to data from our news partners at the Herald-Leader, high schoolers were the largest group of students looking to take advantage of the do-over year.

They say 242 high school students submitted requests compared to 167 elementary and 114 middle school students.

The new law allowing the do-over-year says that all students, even seniors with the credits to graduate, can retake their classes from the 2020-2021 school year because of how the pandemic may have interrupted learning.

These students can also participate in extracurricular activities and high school sports so long as they meet KHSAA requirements.

A Fayette County Schools spokesperson says the board will likely discuss this during a work session on May 10.

If the board accepts all 523 requests then a supplemental learning plan must be submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education by June 16.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
UK student found dead in the Red River Gorge identified
A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual...
Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
A cover image on Facebook has created a flurry of comments for the Kentucky State Police. The...
KSP faces backlash over image posted to Facebook

Latest News

Officials in Anderson County are doing what they can to get more people vaccinated. They're...
Anderson Co. Health Dept. hosting giveaway to entice people to get vaccinated
A Knott County family has been reunited with their three-year-old daughter after she...
Several agencies step up to help find missing Knott County girl
May is teacher appreciation month. With that in mind, WKYT is teaming up with Toyota to...
WKYT & Toyota teaming up to celebrate teachers
2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards
WKYT wins regional Murrow Awards for overall excellence, newscast, innovation
Turlough McEntee, 18.
Teens accused of pulling guns on homeowner after being asked to leave party