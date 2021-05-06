Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chilly with some showers

Temps will keep running below normal
Temps will keep running below normal(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another front will be moving through the region today.

It will bring another round of showers & even a few thunderstorms. I do not think that we will track anything significant, but it is enough to be a nuisance. It also deals us another shot of cooler air. Most of the day will be dry. It isn’t until later in the evening that we track that threat.

The other side of this front will keep our temperatures down for Friday. It will be another chilly run. Our temperatures will not recover until the weekend.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

