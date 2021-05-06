Advertisement

Ky. 5th grader wins national essay competition; gives some winnings back to school

Jax Thompson, a student at Lexington’s Stonewall Elementary, wrote an essay called Reflecting...
Jax Thompson, a student at Lexington’s Stonewall Elementary, wrote an essay called Reflecting on Reality. He beat out thousands of other entries across the country, including high school kids.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky fifth-grader has won a national essay competition, and he’s giving some of his winnings back to his school.

Jax Thompson, a student at Lexington’s Stonewall Elementary, wrote an essay called Reflecting on Reality. He beat out thousands of other entries across the country, including high school kids.

Jax says his essay is about showing how we are all the same on the inside and not on the outside-- but at our core, we’re peaceful.

He won an $800 scholarship for the piece, and on top of that, he was awarded $200 to donate to his school, which he gave to his art teacher for much-needed supplies.

“I got the check and I gave it back to my school, which I love my school, and also my art teacher,” Jax said. “I love the art so I gave it to her so she can give supplies to other kids so other kids can have the same dream like me to do that and they can win.”

Jax’s essay will be on display for all to see in Washington, D.C. You can read a copy of the essay below:

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
UK student found dead in the Red River Gorge identified
A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual...
Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
A cover image on Facebook has created a flurry of comments for the Kentucky State Police. The...
KSP faces backlash over image posted to Facebook

Latest News

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on egg allergies, pregnancy safety, requiring shots
JC King was driving through Georgetown when he glanced at Elkhorn Creek and saw two kayakers...
Man rescues woman from deadly Scott Co. kayaking accident
“Springs around here are very fickle. You can go from 80 degrees one day to temperatures that...
Why the last two springs in Kentucky have been colder than normal
Congressman Hal Rogers, R-5th District, says he will seek millions in funding to study a flood...
Rep. Rogers requests funds for study to help prevent flooding in Eastern Kentucky