Lexington church asking for donations to repair thousands of dollars worth of damage

Church leaders believe it will cost between $60,000 and $70,000 to complete all the renovations.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington church is quite literally being held together by the grace of God.

“The wood was so bad in the ceiling that when they went to take some of the fixtures down, it just basically fell down itself,” House of Prayer Church’s Doris Sanders said.

House of Prayer Church on East Seventh Street began repairs on its leaking roof about two weeks ago. But now, it’s been nearly gutted as workers found that the roof, floor, plumbing, and electrical all needed replacing.

“Every time they go in, there’s something else that needs to be fixed,” Sanders said.

All together they’re expecting renovations to be between $60,000 and $70,000.

Inflated prices on lumber and other supplies keep driving the cost up, but church leaders aren’t ready to give up faith on restoring the building that sits in a neighborhood capable of reaching people struggling with addiction and surrounded by crime.

“We are where we belong,” Evangelist Marilyn Stivers said. “If you notice, we sit between two liquor stores, God has a reason and a purpose for that.”

So, the House of Prayer is asking for donations to continue being a sanctuary for anyone in need.

“We need our doors open so that just in case that person in that moment thinks that they need to see or talk to the lord that we have a place available for them to come,” Sanders said.

You can donate on the Cash App to $HOPofLEX or message church leaders on the House of Prayer Church Facebook page.

