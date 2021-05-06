Advertisement

Officers searching for vehicle involved with inmate escape

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Officers with the Prestonsburg City Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from Highlands ARH.

According to Officers, the prisoner was Matthew McMahan of Louisville.

McMahan was admitted long-term to the hospital and was cleared for jail prior to escaping.

Around 8:30 p.m., McMahan walked away from the hospital and was picked up by this vehicle (see below) waiting in the parking lot.

That picked up an inmate who escaped from Highlands ARH.
Officers say the vehicle is an older model Chevy Trail Blazer, that is dark in color (possibly green). It has black wheels with silver center caps, tinted windows, and possibly a “Friends of Coal” license plate.

McMahan is not believed to be a threat to the public, and will likely require medical treatment.

If you see this vehicle or McMahan, you are urged to call 911 or 886-1010.

