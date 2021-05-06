Advertisement

Ohio Valley Wrestling debuts on CW Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ohio Valley Wrestling, or OVW, is making its inaugural appearance on CW Lexington Thursday night.

Our Brian Milam caught up with two of the top stars, including Mister PEC-tacular himself, Jessie Godderz.

““I fight other grown men for this belt right here and I’ve been victorious every single time. Why are you looking at it so long? Do you want a shot at the title? Do you want a shot at the champ? Are you really looking at it that long? How dare you sir! How dare you! I will rearrange your face and both of those shoes will be on the other foot. Next question!”

One of his top challengers is Luscious Lawrence, who is pumped to see OVW in front of a new audience.

“That’s right! It’s gonna be Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Hazard and they’re all going to get a new flavor and that flavor is Sweet Daddy Luscious Lawrence.”

Godderz is a California native and the OVW National Champion. He will be in the main event Thursday night and he likes his odds.

“The only person that actually got a better record than LeBron James and Mookie Betts and Mike Trout is this guy! I’ve never lost! I’m batting a thousand!”

You can watch OVW live at 10 p.m. Thursday night here and on the CW Lexington.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
UK student found dead in the Red River Gorge identified
A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual...
Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
A cover image on Facebook has created a flurry of comments for the Kentucky State Police. The...
KSP faces backlash over image posted to Facebook

Latest News

Last year’s National Nurse Day celebration at Baptist Health was canceled because of the...
National Nurses Day: Lexington nurses reflect on their profession, impact from pandemic
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on egg allergies, pregnancy safety, requiring shots
JC King was driving through Georgetown when he glanced at Elkhorn Creek and saw two kayakers...
Man rescues woman from deadly Scott Co. kayaking accident
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Cold Front
WATCH|Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Cold Front