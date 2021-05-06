Ohio Valley Wrestling debuts on CW Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ohio Valley Wrestling, or OVW, is making its inaugural appearance on CW Lexington Thursday night.

Our Brian Milam caught up with two of the top stars, including Mister PEC-tacular himself, Jessie Godderz.

““I fight other grown men for this belt right here and I’ve been victorious every single time. Why are you looking at it so long? Do you want a shot at the title? Do you want a shot at the champ? Are you really looking at it that long? How dare you sir! How dare you! I will rearrange your face and both of those shoes will be on the other foot. Next question!”

One of his top challengers is Luscious Lawrence, who is pumped to see OVW in front of a new audience.

“That’s right! It’s gonna be Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Hazard and they’re all going to get a new flavor and that flavor is Sweet Daddy Luscious Lawrence.”

Godderz is a California native and the OVW National Champion. He will be in the main event Thursday night and he likes his odds.

“The only person that actually got a better record than LeBron James and Mookie Betts and Mike Trout is this guy! I’ve never lost! I’m batting a thousand!”

You can watch OVW live at 10 p.m. Thursday night here and on the CW Lexington.

