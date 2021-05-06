One dead in Scott Co. kayaking accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Scott County coroner, one person has died and another was rescued after a kayaking accident near Great Crossing Park in Scott County.

The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual kayaks turned over, sweeping them both into the water.

The woman surfaced and crews were able to get her out. The man, a 26-year-old, was pulled from the water and taken to Georgetown Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

The coroner says they aren’t releasing the names until Thursday.

Fish and Wildlife is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.