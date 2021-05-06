Rep. Rogers requests funds for study to help prevent flooding in Eastern Kentucky

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Congressman Hal Rogers, R-5th District, says he will seek millions in funding to study a flood prevention plan for a community hit hard by early-March flooding.

He says the study will be paid for with both federal and state funds.

The Kentucky River devastated all of downtown Beattyville two months ago, leaving millions of dollars of damages that many are still recovering from.

We’ve heard from people asking what could be done to prevent this and, Thursday, Congressman Rogers says he will seek a federal earmark, that’s something that hasn’t happened in more than 10 years, to study a flood prevention plan.

The Corps of Engineers, which has developed and implemented other prevention plans, such as along the Cumberland River, will be the ones to study a plan. It will take two years to complete.

The purpose, according to Rogers, is to tame the river.

“My first project the weekend I took office 40 years ago,” Rep. Rogers said. “We had the Corps fly us the length of the Cumberland River to tell us how they could stop the flooding in all of those towns if they had the funds. Out of that came these huge projects taming the Cumberland River which was successful.”

This is obviously welcome news to many home and business owners with many still trying to get back on their feet.

The judge-executive says the March floods impacted 81 businesses and more than 70 homes. Many of those people are facing expenses in the hundreds of thousands of dollars to get back on their feet.

Officials say it’s too early to say what will be done, or what should be done, to prevent another flood.

“When you are talking structural you’re thinking about a levee and floodwalls, and non-structural, raising structures,” said Col. Eric Crispino, U.S. Corps of Engineers.

Rep. Rogers says, if approved, the money for the study will be in the fiscal year 2022 budget. Rogers says he is confident the funding for the study will be approved.

