Several agencies step up to help find missing Knott County girl

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Knott County family has been reunited with their three-year-old daughter after she disappeared for nearly 26 hours.

Several agencies stepped up to assist in the search for the toddler. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was one of them.

When Kentucky State Police called on the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to help, they wasted no time sending a helicopter down to search for 3–year-old Madilyn Clawson.

Officials say Madilyn went missing Tuesday evening after wandering from her grandparent’s home in the Garrett community.

Scott County Detective Dustin Smith grew up in Knott County and was motivated to assist with rescue efforts after seeing many posts from family and friends on social media.

He, along with Tactical Flight Officer Chad Gardner and pilot Brandon Rector flew to the search area. When they landed, volunteers had just found Madilyn.

Detective Smith says he’s grateful for the outcome because Knott County is a dangerous place to get lost.

“You definitely don’t want to be lost in Knott County, especially in those mountains,” Smith said. “Knott County is about 350 square miles, heavily wooded, it’s gots copperheads, rattlesnakes, bears, coyotes.”

After she was found, Madilyn was taken to the hospital. Besides a few scratches, officials say she is doing OK.

