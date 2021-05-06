Advertisement

Several agencies step up to help find missing Knott County girl

A Knott County family has been reunited with their three-year-old daughter after she...
A Knott County family has been reunited with their three-year-old daughter after she disappeared for nearly 26 hours. Several agencies stepped up to assist in the search for the toddler. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was one of them.(Kentucky State Police)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Knott County family has been reunited with their three-year-old daughter after she disappeared for nearly 26 hours.

Several agencies stepped up to assist in the search for the toddler. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was one of them.

Missing three-year-old in Knott County found

When Kentucky State Police called on the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to help, they wasted no time sending a helicopter down to search for 3–year-old Madilyn Clawson.

Officials say Madilyn went missing Tuesday evening after wandering from her grandparent’s home in the Garrett community.

Scott County Detective Dustin Smith grew up in Knott County and was motivated to assist with rescue efforts after seeing many posts from family and friends on social media.

He, along with Tactical Flight Officer Chad Gardner and pilot Brandon Rector flew to the search area. When they landed, volunteers had just found Madilyn.

Detective Smith says he’s grateful for the outcome because Knott County is a dangerous place to get lost.

“You definitely don’t want to be lost in Knott County, especially in those mountains,” Smith said. “Knott County is about 350 square miles, heavily wooded, it’s gots copperheads, rattlesnakes, bears, coyotes.”

After she was found, Madilyn was taken to the hospital. Besides a few scratches, officials say she is doing OK.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
UK student found dead in the Red River Gorge identified
A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual...
Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
A cover image on Facebook has created a flurry of comments for the Kentucky State Police. The...
KSP faces backlash over image posted to Facebook

Latest News

Officials in Anderson County are doing what they can to get more people vaccinated. They're...
Anderson Co. Health Dept. hosting giveaway to entice people to get vaccinated
May is teacher appreciation month. With that in mind, WKYT is teaming up with Toyota to...
WKYT & Toyota teaming up to celebrate teachers
2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards
WKYT wins regional Murrow Awards for overall excellence, newscast, innovation
Turlough McEntee, 18.
Teens accused of pulling guns on homeowner after being asked to leave party