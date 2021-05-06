Teens accused of pulling guns on homeowner after being asked to leave party

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teenagers are in jail after authorities say they pulled guns on a Scott County homeowner.

The sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Turlough McEntee and a 16-year-old were asked to leave a party on Alexandria Jett Sunday night.

The two then pull out guns on the homeowner.

Shots were fired, but deputies say they don’t know who fired them.

The teens are facing wanton endangerment charges.

Anyone with information should call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 502-863-7855 or use their Text-A-Tip line to remain anonymous at 859-509-0510.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.