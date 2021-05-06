Advertisement

Teens accused of pulling guns on homeowner after being asked to leave party

Turlough McEntee, 18.
Turlough McEntee, 18.(Scott County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teenagers are in jail after authorities say they pulled guns on a Scott County homeowner.

The sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Turlough McEntee and a 16-year-old were asked to leave a party on Alexandria Jett Sunday night.

PREVIOUS: Shots fired at Georgetown home after uninvited guests asked to leave party

The two then pull out guns on the homeowner.

Shots were fired, but deputies say they don’t know who fired them.

The teens are facing wanton endangerment charges.

Anyone with information should call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 502-863-7855 or use their Text-A-Tip line to remain anonymous at 859-509-0510.

