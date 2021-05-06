Advertisement

Two inmates escape Highlands ARH in less than a week

By John Lowe
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - When a prisoner escapes on his way to jail, it’s a frustrating day for police.

“That’s the frustrating part,” said Capt. Randy Woods of the Prestonsburg Police Department. “We do our best and, thank goodness, the drugs were removed from the streets.”

That’s what police in Prestonsburg had to deal with Tuesday, after Matthew Mahan of Louisville walked out of Highlands ARH in Floyd County after he was injured in a multi-county, multi-agency chase.

Police say he escaped hours after his treatment, the second inmate to do so this week.

“Some of the other units here in Prestonsburg,” Woods said. “They went up and reviewed the video and it was kind of hard to tell. It appeared to be some kind of late-model black SUV.”

Woods says Mahan might be back in custody if there had been better communication.

“The communication between hospital staff and with the law enforcement officials in Floyd County and the surrounding counties has to become better,” Woods said.

He says while local officials have a good relationship with ARH, things need to change.

“Every agency in Eastern Kentucky as far as law enforcement and police goes, we are short-staffed so it’s one of those things where we have to keep in better communication, better talks with each other to keep each other updated on those situations so this doesn’t happen again,” Woods said.

Mahan’s escape happened two days after Jacob Estep escaped Highlands ARH after the jailer said he was sent there for seizures.

Floyd County Jailer Sturar “Bear” Halbert says Estep had been let out of handcuffs for some X-rays and while he was free, he ran from the hospital.

Neither Estep nor Mahan have been located.

