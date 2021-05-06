Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on egg allergies, pregnancy safety, requiring shots

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

If I cannot take a flu shot due to an egg allergy, can I receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes. The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are cell-based vaccines. Since they are not grown in eggs like some flu vaccines, you should be safe.

However, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says if you have experienced an allergic reaction to any prior vaccine or injectable medication other than a rash, you should discuss it your health care provider first and receive the vaccine in a setting that is prepared for medical intervention.

Is it safe for me to get a COVID-19 vaccine if I would like to have a baby one day?

Yes. If you are trying to become pregnant now or want to get pregnant in the future, the Centers for Disease Control says you may get a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available to you.

The CDC says there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination causes any problems with pregnancy, including the development of the placenta. In addition, there is no evidence that fertility problems are a side effect of any vaccine, including COVID-19 vaccines.

Like all vaccines, scientists are studying COVID-19 vaccines carefully for side effects now and will continue to study them for many years.

Can the CDC mandate that I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

No. The federal government does not require vaccination for people. It also does not keep or monitor a person’s vaccination records. Whether a state or local government or employer, for example, can require or mandate COVID-19 vaccination is a matter of state or other applicable law.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

