Advertisement

Walt Disney World to end temperature checks for staff, guests

Disney announced on its website Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests...
Disney announced on its website Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests at its Orlando parks.(Disney via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - Walt Disney World Resort is making a slight change to its COVID-19 guidelines.

Disney announced on Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests at its Orlando parks.

Disney said it came to the decision following the advice of the CDC and local health officials.

The on-site temperature screenings for cast members will end on May 8 and on May 16 for guests.

Disney still requires park reservations to limit capacity, and face coverings must be worn in the parks.

Universal Orlando Resort also announced it is ending temperature checks at their parks. The parks’ social distancing requirements have also been adjusted from 6 feet to 3 feet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
UK student found dead in the Red River Gorge identified
A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual...
Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident
A cover image on Facebook has created a flurry of comments for the Kentucky State Police. The...
KSP faces backlash over image posted to Facebook

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address...
Florida gov. signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’
A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign on a window at a Sherwin-Williams store, Friday, Feb. 26,...
US unemployment claims fall to a pandemic low of 498,000
Veterans tackle the issue of extremism in the military, denouncing those who participated in...
Veterans address extremism in the military debate
41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Restaurant owners say they can't find enough people willing to work in food service during the...
Some restaurant owners claim they’re having trouble finding workers during the pandemic