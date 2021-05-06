‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police, fire departments, search and rescue teams, and volunteers searched the Garrett community in Knott County for nearly 26 hours for Madlyn Clawson after she wandered away from her grandparents’ home Tuesday evening.

“Way down in this area behind us looking and searching and hollering out her name. It was pretty rough,” said Whitney Collins, a volunteer.

Madlyn was taken to the hospital. Police say she is dehydrated and has some scratches but overall she is doing well. Trooper Gayheart provided an update on Facebook later Wednesday night saying Madlyn will get testing done throughout the night to make sure her feet have not become frostbite.

Gayheart then went on to say, “It was truly remarkable to see so many come together, working to bring a sweet child back home safely.”

**SHARE** We wanted to give everyone an update. Madlyn is being cared for by hospital staff, she is doing great. She... Posted by Trooper Gayheart on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Hannah and Cory Prater, alongside their family, joined the search for Madlyn.

“As soon as we got home we loaded up and I grabbed a flashlight and my coat and we headed this way,” said Cory.

They said the situation hit close to home.

“We kept imagining our child and if that was our child we would want everyone else that could help to help look for him too,” said Hannah.

They walked through the brush shouting her name and in less than an hour, Cory spotted Madlyn laying under a bush next to a rusty gate.

“At first it scared me because I thought the worse and then I saw her kind of moving and I thought to myself thank the Lord she’s moving and she’s alive and I picked her up and she said ‘I want my mamaw,’” said Cory.

Hannah then called the police with the good news as Madlyn clung to her.

“She held on to me just as tight as she could,” said Hannah. “She looked at me and said when I was packing her out here to the troopers she said ‘my name is Madlyn’ and I said ‘well my name is Hannah and you’re okay.’”

Everyone was relieved to walk away with a happy ending.

“I cried,” said Hannah. “I was excited and I might have a little bit I don’t know,” said Cory.

Hannah and Cory also said one of the first things she asked for was chicken nuggets.

