Why the last two springs in Kentucky have been colder than normal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The past couple of Spring seasons in Kentucky have been chilly along well below average temperature-wise.

We just want to put our winter clothes away and can’t seem to be able to with late-season frost advisories, freeze warnings, and even late-season snow.

What used to be out of the ordinary spring in Kentucky looks to be a little bit more normal we’re seeing some trends change and it’s really starting to affect outdoor living and even farming here in the Commonwealth.

“Springs around here are very fickle. You can go from 80 degrees one day to temperatures that are around freezing a day or two later,” said WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. “Unfortunately, I hear the past couple of years we’ve had some very chilly springs this year on par to accomplish what we did last year.”

For the most part, this spring has been on the cooler side... and we've trended that way for a couple of years. I spoke with @Kentuckyweather on why this is happening and how it is affecting spring outdoor activities and more in Kentucky tonight on WKYT. #wkyt #cold #spring pic.twitter.com/0S4oMXW18G — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) May 6, 2021

Bailey, who’s an expert on Kentucky weather, even knows why this seems to be reoccurring.

“We’re getting in the springtime more blocking it seems over the North Pole and Greenland, which, in turn, kinda forces the jet stream down into the eastern half of the county and we are left with cooler conditions,” Bailey said.

Scientists and other meteorologists have noticed the prolonged cooler pattern and it’s making it harder for people to enjoy the outdoors.

Whitney McKinney loves to bring her daughter Alaina to the park and says they had to wear coats at the beginning of the day. She says with the weather continuing to trend on the cooler side, it makes it hard for her to take her daughter outside to play.

With cooler temperatures sticking around later in the spring it makes it harder for people to come out to parks and enjoy the great outdoors.

If this pans out like last year, this summer will be on the milder side which many people will enjoy.

