WKYT & Toyota teaming up to celebrate teachers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - May is teacher appreciation month.

With that in mind, WKYT is teaming up with Toyota to celebrate teachers and the amazing work they do in our “Thank a Teacher” campaign.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, and teachers especially have continued to pour their hearts, their energy, and their efforts into their students,” said Kim Ogle, Toyota, Georgetown. “We feel like this is a perfect way to recognize those efforts and to show appreciation. "

Ogle serves as the corporate communications manager at Toyota in Georgetown. She’s also a key member of the team looking to give back to teachers who’ve helped our students live and learn through a pandemic.

Nominating someone for our new Thank a Teacher Campaign is simple.

“Grab your cell phone and record a quick video, typically the ones that are impromptu and from the heart are the best, and just share with others what you love and appreciate them so much,” Ogle said.

For each video submitted, Toyota will donate $5 to the National Center for Families Learning.

Your video could also help your teacher win a grant for up to a thousand dollars.

“Across the country and here in Kentucky, we will award up to 150 teachers grants of a thousand dollars,” Ogle said. “Our hope is that that will help them prepare for the upcoming school year.”

