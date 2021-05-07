4-star DB Alex Afari commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four-star defensive back Alex Afari has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky.

The standout from Lakota West (suburbs of Cincinnati) said he wants to be a Wildcat in Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class. Afari is the tenth player in that class and according to Rivals, Kentucky now has the No. 7 ranked class in 2022.

He is 6′2′' 200 pounds and was a first-team all-state selection as a junior. He chose UK over Indiana, Cincinnati, Virginia, Pitt and Iowa State.

