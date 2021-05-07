Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Front Arrives Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a windy and cool day across the Commonwealth as we focus on our Mother’s Day Weekend just ahead. It’s a weekend that features a potent storm system bringing some ugly to our region, including the potential for strong storms on Mother’s Day.

Let’s begin with our Friday and roll forward. Highs today struggle from the upper 50s to middle 60s across the entire state. The day starts with some showers in the east and may end with another line of showers dropping in from the northwest. There’s even the potential for some thunder and small hail out of this.

The weather picture for Saturday is looking just a bit better as we get closer. Temps may start in the upper 30s for areas with clear skies, but clouds will be slowly increasing from the west and southwest during the day. Given the clouds verses sun thing, it makes high temps tough to pinpoint for any one area. Lets say highs now range from the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Low pressure then strengthens across the Mississippi Valley and works into the Ohio Valley on Sunday. The track on this continues to edge a little farther north with each model run and that does a couple of things. The first is that temps can spike warmer and briefly hit the 70s.

This allows more instability and gives us a better threat for strong to severe storms, especially during the late afternoon and evening.

Cool air then crashes back in to give us another week of solidly below normal temps across Kentucky. There’s also another potential rain maker around the middle of the week.

