Funeral for fmr. UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOSTON (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Terrence Clarke will be laid to rest Friday in Boston.
The 19-year-old basketball player died in a car crash in April in Los Angeles.
Police say he sped through a red light hit a truck and crashed into a pole.
He died at the hospital.
