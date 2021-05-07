Advertisement

Funeral for fmr. UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke

The day after his death, friends, classmates, and Big Blue Nation joined the Kentucky men’s...
The day after his death, friends, classmates, and Big Blue Nation joined the Kentucky men’s basketball team to remember Terrence Clarke in a candlelight vigil.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOSTON (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Terrence Clarke will be laid to rest Friday in Boston.

The 19-year-old basketball player died in a car crash in April in Los Angeles.

Police say he sped through a red light hit a truck and crashed into a pole.

He died at the hospital.

