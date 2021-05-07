Advertisement

GOLDEN ALERT: Lexington Police looking for missing man

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 73-year-old Larry Hawkins.

Police say he has started to show signs of dementia.

Hawkins was last seen the night of Thursday, May 6th around 10:30 on Mangrove Drive.

The street is near Harrodsburg Road.

His wife realized he and their car were missing early Friday morning.

Hawkins may be driving a 2015 Nissan Altima.

Anyone who sees him or may have information is asked to call 911.

