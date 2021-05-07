Advertisement

Gov. Beshear easing capacity restrictions in time for Memorial Day weekend

Gov. Beshear gives date for relaxing of some capacity restrictions
Gov. Beshear gives date for relaxing of some capacity restrictions
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear is easing capacity restrictions on events and venues.

We haven’t reached the governor’s vaccination goal when he said he would lift all capacity restrictions, but Governor Beshear is at least allowing an increase, starting Memorial Day weekend.

Gov. Beshear lifts some capacity restrictions, but restaurant owners say it’s not quite enough

On May 28, all indoor and outdoor events including businesses under 1000 people can be held at 75% capacity.

Events with more than 1,000 can increase to 60% capacity. This includes businesses like restaurants gyms and events.

With the eased capacity, businesses will still have to enforce social distancing requirements and the mask mandate.

Thursday, the governor said we are closer to our 2.5 million vaccination goal.

Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases; 3.51% positivity rate

He announced at least 1,800,000 Kentucky and said they received at least one dose of the vaccine. With about 650,000 to go, he hopes we can ease all capacity restrictions in just a couple of months.

The governor said about 52 percent of eligible Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual...
Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases; 3.51% positivity rate
Turlough McEntee, 18.
Teens accused of pulling guns on homeowner after being asked to leave party
Lexington becomes third city in Ky. to ban conversion therapy
A Knott County family has been reunited with their three-year-old daughter after she...
Several agencies step up to help find missing Knott County girl

Latest News

The day after his death, friends, classmates, and Big Blue Nation joined the Kentucky men’s...
Funeral for fmr. UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke
A new facility is opening in Lexington, which aims to help men be better fathers. The...
New Lexington facility aims to help men be better fathers
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
GOLDEN ALERT: Police looking for missing man with dementia
Golden Alert canceled in Lexington