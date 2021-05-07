Gov. Beshear reports 638 new COVID-19 cases; 3.50% positivity rate
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
The governor says 1,851,835 Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Beshear reported 638 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 448,215 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.50 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 158 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 10 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, as well as one additional audit death. That brings the state total to 6,559.
As of Friday, 412 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 106 are in the ICU, and 52 are on ventilators.
